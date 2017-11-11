Tools stolen from Falkirk could be in Cumbernauld

If you’ve recently had tools stolen from a van in the Falkirk area it’s just possible they may surface in Cumbernauld this Thursday.

Cumbernauld police station is staging an open day to exhibit “a large quantity” of stolen power tools - all taken before October 15 - recently seized.

A spokesman for Forth Valley Police said: “If you have had any of your tools stolen we would urge you to consider attending. Please note you will be required to provide proof of ownership before any tools can be recovered.”

You should also, if possible, bring proof of ownership of the stolen tools.

The open day at Cumbernauld police station runs from 1pm to 9pm on Thursday (November 16).