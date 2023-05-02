Stephen Fullerton, 20, promptly gave the weapon to door stewards but then he began struggling with police who came to arrest him.

Fullerton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour while in possession of a hammer at Sportsters, Princes Street, Falkirk on December 3 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were working at the premises, Sportsters. It was 1.20am when they looked out towards the balcony area of the premises and saw the accused standing in the street, shouting towards people who were on the balcony.

"They could see he was in possession of a hammer, holding it over his shoulder and gesturing towards unidentified persons. He handed over the hammer to the door stewards, who flagged down police and told officers the circumstances.

"The accused was arrested and began acting in an erratic manner. While being taken to the police vehicle he became irate, shouting and swearing. As he was being put into the police vehicle he struggled with officers and tried to prevent them closing the vehicle doors.”

The court heard Fullerton, who has one previous conviction, had been challenged to a fight and he went down to the location – after consuming alcohol.