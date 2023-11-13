Tooled up Grangemouth offender tells pal's mum he is going to kill her son
Oliver Yang, 19, shouted up to his friend’s mother, saying she was to get him to go outside because he was ‘going to kill him’ and then proceeded to smash glass in a door to the premises with the piece of wood he was carrying at the time.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Yang had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, damaging property and possession of an offensive weapon at an address in Portal Road, Grangmeouth, on February 19, 2021.
Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the witness was at her home address when she heard shouting coming from the street. She noticed her son’s friend – the accused – shouting up at her.
"He was asking for the witness’s son to go outside so he could ‘batter him’, repeatedly shouting ‘he’s bottled me, he’s bottled me’. The accused was brandishing a piece of wood.
"He used the wood to smash the glass of the door in the common close and was heard to shout ‘get him out here, I’m going to kill him’.”
The court heard Yang, 93 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, was 16 when he committed the offence and was currently in custody on another matter.
Sheriff Alison Michie fined Yang £500 which he offered “no time to pay” – meaning he will serve out the equivalent sentence in custody.