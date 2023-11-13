Tooled up Grangemouth offender tells pal's mum he is going to kill her son

An offender armed himself with a piece of wood and went hunting for his pal who he claimed had “bottled” him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Yang, 19, shouted up to his friend’s mother, saying she was to get him to go outside because he was ‘going to kill him’ and then proceeded to smash glass in a door to the premises with the piece of wood he was carrying at the time.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Yang had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, damaging property and possession of an offensive weapon at an address in Portal Road, Grangmeouth, on February 19, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the witness was at her home address when she heard shouting coming from the street. She noticed her son’s friend – the accused – shouting up at her.

Yang appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He was asking for the witness’s son to go outside so he could ‘batter him’, repeatedly shouting ‘he’s bottled me, he’s bottled me’. The accused was brandishing a piece of wood.

"He used the wood to smash the glass of the door in the common close and was heard to shout ‘get him out here, I’m going to kill him’.”

The court heard Yang, 93 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, was 16 when he committed the offence and was currently in custody on another matter.