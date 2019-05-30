Tim Hortons in Stenhousemuir to remain closed as police investigate break-in

Tim Hortons in Stenhousemuir is to stay closed for the remainder of today following an early morning break-in at the store.

Staff at the Tryst Road premises have confirmed, however, the restaurant will be open for business as usual from tomorrow.

Stenhousemuir's Tim Hortons store was broken into in the early hours. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Police, who cordoned off the store after its front door was smashed shortly after 2am, are continuing to investigate the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Tryst Road in Stenhousemuir around 2.10am on May 30 following a break-in to a business premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0269 of May 30, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”