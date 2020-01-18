Thugs threatened shopkeeper during Grangemouth store robbery

Three hooded thugs last night threatened and terrified a Grangemouth shopkeeper before fleeing with goods and cash.

Police urgently need to hear from anyone who can help them trace the men, who struck at the convenience store on Bowhouse Square at around 8pm.

Detective Inspector Michelle Findlay, of Forth Valley CID, said: “The shopkeeper didn’t suffer any injuries but nevertheless this was a frightening experience.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the men responsible.

“Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the men, their direction of travel or any vehicles they may be using or who was in the area at the time of the robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and I would like to assure the local community that our officers are constantly working hard to keep them safe.”

One suspect is white, mid 20s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins and of slim build.

He had a snood with a skull design covering his face, and was wearing a black hooded top with hood up, grey jogging bottoms, dirty white trainers and black gloves with red knuckles and white fingers.

Another thug is described as white, mid 20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 11ins tall and medium build.

He also had a snood with a skull design covering his face and was wearing a dark jacket, dark jogging bottoms and was carrying a black rucksack.

The third suspect is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, and also covered his face with a snood. He was wearing a black top with the hood up.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3447 of January 17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.