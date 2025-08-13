Thug who attempted to murder man in Larbert then attacked fellow prisoner

A thug serving 10 years for attempted murder has admitted attacking a fellow prisoner.

Liam Mathewson assaulted killer Corey Craig when both were in HMP Shotts in Lanarkshire.

Mathewson, 24, was jailed in November 2023 for the attempted murder of Robert Swan at a flat in Paton Drive, Larbert.

He and co-accused Connor Swanston were armed with a knife and a screwdriver or drill bit when they stabbed Mr Swan repeatedly in June 2022.

Mathewson was sentenced when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The judge, Lord Mulholland, told them at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You subjected him to a brutal attack."

Swan sustained 20 wounds to his chest, back, head and arms.

He was airlifted to hospital and the judge told his attackers that if it wasn't for the skill of paramedics they would have been facing a murder charge.

Swanston, then 24, was jailed for seven years for his part in the attack.

Mathewson also admitted an unrelated assault and robbery on a food delivery driver.

He was back in the dock at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday when he admitted assaulting fellow Shotts inmate Craig on July 22 last year.

Craig, 31, is serving 11 years for culpable homicide.

Rebecca Clark, prosecuting, said Mathewson had been in the victim's cell shortly before the assault which happened around 1.30pm.

She told the court: "They walked out of the cell and Mathewson punched Mr Craig on the head and body.

"Mr Craig sustained a number of cuts to his face and ear. These were treated with steri-strips but he didn't require to be taken to hospital."

Defence lawyer Eddie Robertson said there was "no love lost" between the men.

Mathewson isn't due for release until June 2033 at the earliest but Mr Robertson added; "His behaviour in prison will be taken into consideration."

Sheriff Louise Gallacher told Mathewson: "Given your significant record for violence and current status, this can't be dealt with by anything other than a custodial sentence.

"I take account of your young age and guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and will reduce the sentence from 21 months to 14 months. That will run from today."