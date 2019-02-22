Thug took offence at talk in Falkirk pub and scarred man for life

A bit of pub banter led to a lot of physical violence when a man lashed out, knocking his victim to the floor and leaving him scarred for life.

Ryan Holburn (27), who had taken offence at something the man said, repeatedly punched him when he was lying helpless after hitting his head on the ground.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Holburn had pled guilty to the assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement he committed at the Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk on January 27 last year.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “I received a CCTV disc and showed it to him and the plea of guilty was tendered almost immediately thereafter. There had been a certain difficulty in the bar area and he had move away from the complainer.

“He is aware what he did was entirely wrong and he has saved up the sum of £3000 which he has brought to the court. He wants to try and make up to this man for what happened that night.

The court heard self employed Holburn supported his estranged wife and their two-year-old daughter.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell noted Holburn had been sent to prison for an assault to severe injury offence back in 2010.

He added: “It may be the man offered you some offence but your reaction to it was completely excessive. This man suffered severe injury and permanent disfigurement with scarring to his head.”

Sheriff Caldwell said, with “some reluctance”, he would be able to deal with the matter without imposing a custodial sentence.

Holburn was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and a restriction of liberty order to remain in his 3 Blackmill Crescent, Carronshore home between the hours of 8pm and 7am every day except Tuesday for the next four months.

He was also ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months and told to pay his victim £1000 compensation, which Holburn duly did, lodging the money with the court.