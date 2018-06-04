Thug tells neighbour: ‘Come and get your face cut’

A dispute between neighbours reached a head when a drunken offender scratched up a resident’s front door and said he would cut his face.

Bradley McCann (30) caused almost £200 of damage to the door and police were called.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCann had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at Tanera Court, Hallglen, on May 3.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused and his neighbour have had a history of difficulties ever since the neighbour moved into the property. At around 11.20pm the neighbour was awoken by shouting and banging in the close.

“He got up and heard the accused’s front door slam shut. The accused was then heard banging about in his flat and screaming. The accused’s door opened again and the neighbour heard the accused shout up ‘come and get your face cut’.

“He then heard the noise of scraping and scratching at his front door.”

When McCann went away again the neighbour opened his door and saw a number of gouges and scratches on it which looked to have been made by some sort of tool or implement. Police were called and McCann initially refused to open the door for officers, who heard him shouting, swearing and banging around the property.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He stepped out of his front door and was informed he was under arrest – at that point he attempted to run back into his flat, but police were able to gain access.

“When he was asked to position his arms for police to put handcuffs on him he stated he would attack anyone who attempted to put handcuffs on him. Police had to take hold of him and he was taken outside to the police vehicle.”

He made several homophobic remarks towards officers and told them whatever he was said to have done was all lies.

The court heard McCann had caused £198.43 of damage to the door of his neighbour’s council flat.

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “He said he was sleeping when the police came in and he was surprised by officers coming in. He had drunk way too much. He was getting through five bottles of Buckfast a day.

“Although there were difficulties between the neighbours this was the first time it had spilled over into anything.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McCann, c/o 35 Westray Terrace, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 140 hours unpaid work within six months and made a conduct requirement for him to attend for alcohol treatment and not to shout at or be abusive towards his neighbour.