Thug swings hammer, brandishes knife and demands cannabis during attack at Larbert property

Andrew York, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman – punching them to the head and body to their injury – at an address in Graham Avenue, Larbert on January 12, 2020.

The charges stated York was kicking and striking the front door of the premises, shouting and demanding cannabis, uttering threats of violence and attempting to gain entry, swinging a hammer and a knife through a gap in the front door.

The court heard York, despite having admitted his guilt, seemed to be avoiding taking responsibility for the offence.

York appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated he had now curtailed his consumption of alcohol and cannabis.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is a disgraceful offence made worse by your trying to avoid responsibility for it.”

He placed York, 182 Glasgow Road, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He also made York subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day for the next five months.

At a court appearance In May 2021 York had admitted pursuing a vehicle being driven by a man, making offensive gestures and brandishing an unknown implement