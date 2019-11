A thug attacked a man and woman in a pub then assaulted a policeman.

Daniel McGlynn (52), 5 Thornbridge Gardens, Falkirk, punched two victims at The Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk, on December 2, 2018.

He then struck an officer on the head in Meadow Street, Falkirk on December 23.

McGlynn must keep complying with a court order.