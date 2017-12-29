Thug kicks off in nightclub

A drunken roofer went over the top after he refused to leave a nightclub and threatened to kill a door steward’s family.

Darren McLernon (21) was spotted on CCTV by staff at the Warehouse pestering a woman and when staff asked him to leave he became aggressive, shouting and swearing, spitting and hitting out at them until police were called to remove him from the premises and arrest him.

McLernon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assault and threatening behaviour at the Burnbank Road, Falkirk venue on November 30.

Michael Maguire, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.40pm and the accused came to the attention of a door steward on CCTV. He was seen speaking to a female who didn’t seem too happy with the accused’s company.

“The door steward investigated and asked the accused to leave. The accused refused and began to argue with the door steward. Another steward then attempted to get the accused outside.

“The accused began swinging his fists and punched the witness twice to the face, repeatedly spitting at them. Police attended. The accused was a regular at the premises and recognised an employee who he knew to be a homosexual.

“He started calling him names and threatened to smash him. He then threatened to kill the door steward’s family.”

McLernon’s violent behaviour continued in the back of the police van as he called police officers rats and told them he paid their wages. He was so aggressive he could not be charged until later.”

The court heard alcohol was at the heart of the incident and that self-employed McLernon, a father of a three-month-old baby, was already subject to a number of community payback orders.

It was also stated McLernon, 214 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, had job offers up in Aberdeen in the coming weeks and would be willing to be placed on a restriction of liberty order if the hours could be adapted between Monday to Friday to accommodate his travelling to and from this job and getting back to his house.

He stated the weekend hours could be the regular 7pm to 7am curfew because he would not be working on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is a very serious matter and this sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated even if you were drunk.”

McLernon was sentenced to six months in prison.