Thug jailed for Falkirk flat attack targets prison officers

A thug jailed for a brutal attack on a woman has admitted throwing a bucket of urine and excrement at two prison officers.

Jamie Alexander (31) had four months added to his five-year sentence this week.

Alexander held a woman prisoner in her own flat in Falkirk after she told him he couldn’t spend the night with her.

He punched, kicked and headbutted the woman, threatened her with a knife and held a hot iron close to her face.

She suffered fractures around her eye and jaw.

Alexander was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh in January 2016 after admitting the attack.

He already had a significant record for violence at that point, having twice served sentences for serious assault.

Alexander appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted assaulting officers James Morrison and Andrew Phillips by throwing a container of excrement and urine over their heads.

The attack happened in a segregation unit at HMP Shotts on November 11 last year which happened to be Alexander’s birthday.

Alexander also admitted assaulting a guard at HMP Glenochil on December 8 last year.

The court heard John McMahon was bitten repeatedly during a struggle in a segregation unit there.

Sheriff David Hall was told that Alexander has already been in trouble while behind bars.

In January 2018 he was sentenced to 12 months for possession of an open razor blade, wasting police time and threatening or abusive behaviour at HMP Kilmarnock.

The sheriff jailed him for four months on the latest charges and said that will be added to his five-year stretch.