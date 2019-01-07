Thug jailed after separate attacks on men in Grangemouth and Redding homes

An inebriated lout has been jailed after embarking on a violent spree which included an attack on two strangers he’d drunkenly befriended.

John White (21) initially shared a morning drink with the occupants of a home he mistakenly broke into with another man in pursuit of money he was owed.

However, the duo turned violent and began battering their hosts. In a separate incident, White was also seen punching and dragging another man around a bedroom in a video shared on social media.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, White, 51 Waterside Road, Kilwinning, had admitted the August 19 assault on Craig Sutherland, which he committed at 122 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth by repeatedly punching his head, seizing hold of him and banging his head against a door, as well as repeatedly punching Craig Gascoyne’s head.

He also pled guilty to attacking Luke Kelly on September 22 at 2 Woodburn Avenue, Redding.

White, who was drunk, arrived with the other man at the Grangemouth property to recover a debt but realised it was the wrong address. The occupants awoke to the noise of the unlocked front door opening and confronted the pair.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “After a discussion they decided to socialise for the rest of that day and were all drinking alcohol. Things were fine but after a short time the accused lunged at Mr Gascoyne and punched him once to the face. Mr Sutherland has become involved and the accused and co-accused have begun punching both men several times.”

Mr Sutherland told the pair to leave but was then attacked by White outside. A phone and a passport, belonging to White’s alleged accomplice, were found inside, placing the two together. Police were then alerted to the footage of White attacking Mr Kelly and found him at the property with his victim. His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that “remorseful” White has “little memory” of the events.

He was jailed for 243 days, backdated to December 10.