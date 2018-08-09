Thug holding broken glass bottle threatened police on Denny street

An inebriated thug threatened police while armed with a broken glass bottle.

Liam Reilly (21) admitted behaving in an abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence towards officers on Stirling Street, Denny on June 15.

Despite attempting to run away from police following the encounter, Reilly was restrained and cautioned before pleading guilty to the offences at Falkirk Sheriff Court on June 18.

Last Thursday, Reilly, 23 West Boreland Road, Denny, was ordered to complete 65 hours’ unpaid work within three months.

He also received a four-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order and was made subject to supervision for a year.