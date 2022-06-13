Thug head butted bus driver at Larbert depot

Kyle Servera (42) has actually purchased a bus ticket, but because his phone had run out of power, he could not show it to the bus driver.

After paying for another ticket and stewing all the way to the local bus depot, Servera followed the driver off the bus and attacked him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Servera admitted the assault and threatening behaviour offences he committed at the First Bus Terminal, Stirling Road, Larbert on August 30 last year.

The assault happened at the First Bus depot in Stirling Road, Larbert

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The complainer is a driver with First Bus and was working a shift when he stopped to pick up the accused at a bus stop outside Falkirk Sheriff Court.

"The accused got on the bus and there was a brief argument over a ticket. Then he paid for the ticket and the bus continued on its journey to the bus depot. The complainer got off the bus because his shift had ended.

"The accused stated ‘I’m going to leather you’ and then head butted the complainer and walked away.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is genuinely ashamed about this conduct. There had been some significant stress within his relationship – he had been

drinking and had not taken his medication.

"His phone had run out of charge and his bus ticket was on his phone – that was the catalyst for him losing control. He is clearly very sorry.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “These are very serious offences, particularly the assault on the bus driver. It’s disgraceful behaviour without any justification. It’s

necessary for the court to make it clear this type of offence will end up with people being out in prison."

However, Sheriff Shead allowed Servera, 70 Cultenhove Road, Stirling, to keep his freedom, placing him on a community payback order with the condition