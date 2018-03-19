Thug head butted and blackened eye of pregnant partner

An argument erupted into violence when an offender head butted his pregnant partner, grabbed her face and poked her eye.

Jamie Torrance (23) appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the assault on his partner at an address in Barnego Road, Denny on January 30.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At the time of this matter the complainer was pregnant with the accused’s child. The accused became aggressive and accused the complainer of ‘pushing his buttons’.

“He squared up to her and head butted her. He then grabbed hold of her face and squeezed it between his fingers and thumbs and then poked her in the left eye. She then fell to the floor and he hugged her as if to apologise for his actions.

“She left to collect her child from nursery and police were contacted. The accused told officers ‘I need to get help, I can’t keep doing this to her – she’s pregnant, it’s not fair’.

“The complainer had injuries to her forehead, scratches and some swelling, and a black eye.”

Sheriff Michael Fletcher placed Torrance, 63 Broad Street, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.