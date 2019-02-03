Thug fled by bike after bungled knife robbery

Police in Falkirk are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened staff with a knife in a failed robbery bid yesterday morning.

The thug got on to a bicycle and fled along Dunblane’s Daniel Avenue after the bungled raid, which happened around 7.15am at a store on Kippendavie Road.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Sergeant Will Hogg from Falkirk CID said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the staff member, though, thankfully, no one was injured.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Kippendavie Road area this morning or who may have seen the suspect.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation then please also contact police immediately.”

The man police want to interview is white, and around 6ft tall - and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information can contact Forth Valley CID via 101 and quote incident number 0979 of the February 2, 2019. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.