Thug enters elderly Falkirk man's home and demands money

A man entered the property and demanded money from a 74-year-old man and thereafter made off towards Carmuirs Street.The man is described between 5ft 5ins to 5ft 11ins, of stocky build and was wearing black clothing, a black hat and a black mask.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “Fortunately no one was injured but a 74-year-old man was left shaken by what has happened.“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any information to get in touch. If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation then please call us.”