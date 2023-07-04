News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Thug brandished broken bottle at men sitting in car during Grangemouth robbery

An offender held a broken bottle on two men – using it to rip one of their jackets – as he robbed them of a wallet and two mobile phones.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robbie Barker, 24, had pleaded guilty to assaulting and robbing two men in Claret Road, Grangemouth, on December 22 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – struggling with police officers – in Inchyra Park, Grangemouth on the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges stated Barker opened the door of a car, demand property from a man, smashed a glass bottle and brandished it at him, removed the key from the ignition, demand the man’s mobile phone and then run the broken bottle along his arm, damaging his jacket before robbing him of his mobile phone.

Barker appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Barker appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Barker appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

He then brandished the bottle at another man and robbed him of a wallet and mobile phone.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said up until last year Barker had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Charles Lugton said he was close to imposing a custodial sentence on Barker, address listed as Low Moss Prison, but took into account the fact he had already served the equivalent of a 12 month sentence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He placed him on a restriction of liberty order meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next nine months. He also made him subject to a supervised community payback order for two years with the conduct requirement to undergo substance abuse counselling.

A review of the order was fixed for two month’s time.