Thug battered his own mum with rolling pin at Falkirk flat

A thug carried out a brutal murder bid on his mum with a rolling pin.

James Martin (41) left Helen Wright horrifically injured after pouncing on her at her flat in Falkirk in January this year.

The 64-year-old lay stricken for more than three hours until her sister found her still on the floor.

A judge heard how Helen’s life has been wrecked by her ordeal and that she is no longer able to live on her own.

The mum was a regular at her local choir, but had to give it up as she now struggles to follow songs.

Martin today pled guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

It emerged he already had a violent past — and had been freed from jail just three months before the attack.

Martin was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The hearing was told Helen already had mobility issues and needed two sticks to help her walk.

She had allowed her son to move in with her late last year.

However, the mum booted Martin out just days before the murder bid following a row.

Prosecutor David Dickson said this left the thug “unhappy”.

Martin turned up again on January 28 and another disagreement broke out.

Mr Dickson then told the court: “Martin walked into the kitchen area and took hold of a rolling pin lying on the table.

“He struck his mother several times on the head and body with it.

“This caused her to fall to the floor where Martin then repeatedly punched and kicked her.”

Martin used so much force his mum’s dentures fell out with her glasses and ear-rings also coming off.

Mr Dickson: “He left her on the floor severely injured. It would have been clear to him that she required medical care.”

It was three-and-a-half hours later when Helen’s sister Elizabeth Carr visited.

She had come to collect home baking — but instead discovered the horror of Helen lying in the blood-splattered flat.

Helen told her sister it was Martin who attacked her with the rolling pin.

The victim was rushed to hospital seriously hurt.

She had bleeding on the brain as well as jaw, cheek, rib and collarbone fractures.

There were also wounds so deep her skull could be seen.

Medics believed Helen had suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

She was finally able to leave rehabilitation last month — but now has to live in supported accommodation and needs someone with her at all times.

The court heard Helen can struggle with even simple tasks.

Mr Dickson: “She is unable to enjoy hobbies particularly the choir as she cannot follow words to the songs.

“It is difficult to determine the ultimate prognosis. Her quality of life has been significantly diminished.”

Her son was held by police for the attack and stated: “I am sorry for what happened, but I cannot remember.”

The hearing was told this was Martin’s fourth High Court conviction.

This included being locked up for for 12 years in 2005 for assault and robbery.

Lord Boyd deferred sentencing for reports.