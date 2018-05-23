Thug assaulted his three girlfriends

A criminal was branded a “consistent woman assaulter” for his campaign of assaults and threats against three of his girlfriends.

Steven Smith (26) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour, pinning his partner against a wall at an address in David’s Loan, Bainsford on January 2.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He has had three girlfriends and has assaulted all of them. He is a consistent woman assaulter.”

Smith, 36 Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 30 months with the condition he attend the Caledonian programme.