Threw chair during Falkirk v Dunfermline match

A moronic football fan chucked a piece of broken seating with little thought for the safety of spectators watching a match.

Liam Strachan (25) admitted the reckless act he committed at Falkirk Stadium during a Falkirk FC versus Dunfermline Athletic FC game on December 29 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Strachan said: “It was 3.05pm and the accused and his co-accused were attending a Falkirk versus Dunfermline football match at Falkirk stadium. Both men are Dunfermline supporters.

“The co-accused was seen to kick a chair and smash it. Strachan then picked up a piece of the chair, held it by his side for a few moments and threw the piece of chair down towards the pitch.”

Strachan’s reckless actions were spotted by stewards and he was later arrest.

Strachan’s defence solicitor said the Falkirk match was “not as crowded as it might be”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Strachan £200 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per month.