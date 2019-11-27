Three-time Carron drink driver was over six times legal limit

A serial drink driver stopped for the third time and found to be over six times the legal limit managed to somehow avoid a prison sentence.

Jennifer Melville (48) was pulled over by police on the A905 Stirling to Edinburgh Road and found to have 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Melville had pled guilty to the drink driving offence she committed on October 8.

The court heard this was her third drink driving conviction and that normally means a custodial sentence.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client was happy to try every kind of disposal – including the “kitchen sink” – so she could avoid a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Robert Dickson said: “This is your third drink driving matter and this would almost inevitably end up in a prison sentence. There are a number of factors here that allow me to deal with this without sending you to prison.”

Melville, 3 Burnside Place, Carron, was banned from driving for six years, placed on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on at least a weekly basis and complete 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months.