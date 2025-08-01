Three motorists charged with speeding offences on busy Falkirk area road

Three drivers were charged with speeding offences as community police officers armed themselves with radar guns to address residents’ concerns.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PCs Boyle and McDougall from the community policing team conducted speed checks on Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness, on the early evening of Thursday, July 31.

“Three drivers were charged with speeding, with two of them being made subject to reports to the Procurator Fiscal due to the excessive speeds recorded and the lack of vehicle insurance.

"A further five drivers received warnings regarding their speed.”

Police officers caught a number of speeding motorists on the busy road (Picture: Submitted)

PS Wallace from the Bo’ness and Braes community policing team added: “Road safety is one of our priorities and we act on the public concerns when possible. There will be further speed checks, in both Bo’ness and the Braes areas in the coming weeks.”

To report speeding or any other crimes call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

