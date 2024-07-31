Three men arrested following break-in at commercial premises in Banknock

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:02 BST
Police have arrested three men in connection with break-ins at commercial premises in Banknock and other locations in the Forth Valley.

The incidents took place between Saturday, July 6 and Sunday July 21.

The three men aged 25, 35 and 46 years were scheduled to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court this week.

Detective Inspector John Currie said: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in these types of crime and will continue to use all resources at our disposal to fully investigate and trace those responsible.”