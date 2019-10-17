Three men arrested after Bainsford incident which put victim in hospital

Three men have been arrested following a disturbance in Bainsford which left a man with facial and abdominal injuries.

Police were called to Carronside Street in the early hours of this morning after an incident which resulted in the 35-year-old victim being taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40am on Thursday, October 17, police received a report of a disturbance in Carronside Street, Bainsford, resulting in a 35-year-old man being injured.

“The man is being treated for injuries to his abdomen and face at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

“Three men have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing. Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Falkirk Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0102.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”