Three males charged with possession of pyrotechnics at Falkirk FC's victory over Dunfermline

Falkirk FC’s emphatic victory over rivals Dunfermline saw police swoop in and arrest three males for possessing pyrotechnics at the match.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with being in possession of a lit pyrotechnic inside East End Park during the Dunfermline v Falkirk match on Saturday, August 10.

He was released on an undertaking to appear before Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.

A 15-year-old male was also charged in connection with being in possession of a lit pyrotechnic within the grounds and will be the subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.

The three males were arrested and charged with possessing pyrotechnics at the Dunfermline v Falkirk match(Picture: National World)

A further male aged 14 was charged in connection with being in possession of an unlit pyrotechnic a short distance from the ground prior to kick off. He will be the subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Taking pyrotechnics into a sporting stadium is a criminal offence. I'd ask people to think of the impact it could have on those around you, particularly people with medical conditions, young children and elderly.

"We will continue to work in partnership with football clubs to prevent fans from taking pyrotechnics into grounds and to pursue those who put other fans' safety at risk.

“During the match a coin was also thrown from the northwest section of the stadium, striking the assistant referee. Thankfully he was not seriously injured but this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and we are working closely with the club to identify the person responsible.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”