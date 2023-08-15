Three 'L's: Offender's lethargy, low IQ and lack of respect combine to thwart Falkirk court proceedings

Thomas Fullarton, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Manuel Terrace, Whitecross, on April 24 last year and breaching his bail conditions by contact his partner between February 1 and April 24, 2022.

When asked why no report was available for Fullarton, defence solicitor Gordon Addison stated: “Lethargy, intelligence quotient and respect.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told Fullarton, 37 Carron Road, Bainsford, this was his last chance and continued the case until September 14 for the report to be carried out.