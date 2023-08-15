News you can trust since 1845
Three 'L's: Offender's lethargy, low IQ and lack of respect combine to thwart Falkirk court proceedings

A solicitor stated his client’s lethargy, low intelligence quotient and lack of respect were the combination of factors which led to him failing to attend for his criminal justice social work report.
By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Thomas Fullarton, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Manuel Terrace, Whitecross, on April 24 last year and breaching his bail conditions by contact his partner between February 1 and April 24, 2022.

When asked why no report was available for Fullarton, defence solicitor Gordon Addison stated: “Lethargy, intelligence quotient and respect.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told Fullarton, 37 Carron Road, Bainsford, this was his last chance and continued the case until September 14 for the report to be carried out.

She added: “The purpose of the report is to help the court get an idea about you. If you don’t comply with it we will have no option but to sentence you without it.”