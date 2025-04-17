Three guilty of death of young mum Amy Rose Wilson in Falkirk car attack
Any Rose Wilson, 27, died after a crash involving the vehicle she was driving and another car on New Carron Road on July 29, 2023.
Anthony Davidson, 32, Andrew Gregoire, 29, and Arslan Sajid, 24, all from London, were found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Thursday), April 17.
They were also found guilty of attempted robbery and, along with a fourth man, Steven Hornsby, 55, from Essex, attempting to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy.
Davidson, Gregoire and Sajid attacked the vehicle driven by Amy Rose Wilson while it was parked on Foundry Street in Bainsford as part of an attempt to rob the occupants.
They then used their car to pursue and deliberately collide with her vehicle after she drove away in an attempt to escape the attack, causing it to crash.
Tragically, Amy Rose, the mother of a young son, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
She lived in Bo’ness at the time of her death but was originally from Ryton, near Newcastle.
The trio, who were originally charged with murder, were found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide and will be sentenced on May 1.
Detective Superintendent Susan Balfour said: “Davidson, Gregoire and Sajid went to extreme lengths plotting a robbery, travelling from the south of England to carry out the attack in Scotland.
“Their subsequent actions were entirely reckless, resulting in her death.
"They then, along with Hornsby, took further measures to try and evade responsibility for their crimes.
“This was a protracted and extensive police investigation, which has ultimately resulted in the convictions of all four men involved. "
He added: “I want to take the time to thank the community for their support in this inquiry and to commend our team who investigated this incident ensuring these men face justice for their actions.
“My thoughts are with the family of Amy Rose Wilson who I know have been devastated by their loss.”