Three drivers done: Police carry out speed checks on Falkirk area roads

A trio of motorists were charged as police carried out speed checks in the Falkirk area this week.

A Police Scotland spokes person said: “On Wednesday, July 23, responding to local complaints about speeding in Bo'ness, PC Graeme McDougall, of Bo'ness CPT, and PC Colin Findlay carried out speed checks on Crawfield Road and Grahamsdyke Road in Bo'ness.

"A total of three drivers were charged with offences and another seven were warned about their driving. There will be further regular speed checks in and around the area.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper