Three charged over Easter holiday vandalism at Braes school

By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th Apr 2025, 07:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three people have been charged following vandalism at a Braes primary school over the Easter holidays.

Slamannan Primary School was subject to an estimated £1000 + of damage following acts of vandalism in recent weeks.

Police Scotland said there had been “various acts of vandalism” from people who had entered the school grounds and climbed onto the school roof dislodging several tiles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said they also pulled guttering from off its fixings and damaged outdoor nursery equipment.

Three people have been charged after vandalism at Slamannan Primary School. Pic: Michael GillenThree people have been charged after vandalism at Slamannan Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen
Three people have been charged after vandalism at Slamannan Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

The total cost of the damage is estimated at being over £1000.

Police said three individuals have been identified, traced and charged with vandalism.

PC Ryan Jamison said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted police with their enquiries.”

To report criminality in your area call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice