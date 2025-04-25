Three charged over Easter holiday vandalism at Braes school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been charged following vandalism at a Braes primary school over the Easter holidays.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slamannan Primary School was subject to an estimated £1000 + of damage following acts of vandalism in recent weeks.

Police Scotland said there had been “various acts of vandalism” from people who had entered the school grounds and climbed onto the school roof dislodging several tiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said they also pulled guttering from off its fixings and damaged outdoor nursery equipment.

Three people have been charged after vandalism at Slamannan Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

The total cost of the damage is estimated at being over £1000.

Police said three individuals have been identified, traced and charged with vandalism.

PC Ryan Jamison said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted police with their enquiries.”

To report criminality in your area call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.