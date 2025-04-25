Three charged over Easter holiday vandalism at Braes school
Slamannan Primary School was subject to an estimated £1000 + of damage following acts of vandalism in recent weeks.
Police Scotland said there had been “various acts of vandalism” from people who had entered the school grounds and climbed onto the school roof dislodging several tiles.
Officers said they also pulled guttering from off its fixings and damaged outdoor nursery equipment.
The total cost of the damage is estimated at being over £1000.
Police said three individuals have been identified, traced and charged with vandalism.
PC Ryan Jamison said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted police with their enquiries.”
To report criminality in your area call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.