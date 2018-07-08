Three arrested over alleged Class A drugs seizure in Grangemouth

Three men are in custody - and a vehicle has been seized - after a haul of Class A drugs is said to have been found during a police swoop on a home in Grangemouth’s Kerse Road.

The men, aged, 39, 43 and 52, were held during a four-day operation designed to answer local concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug misuse.

The operation, involving the Safer Communities Task Force and local officers. led to 16 people being reported for various alleged drug offences, breach of the peace and breach of bail.

Three were also arrested after allegedly being found in possession of offensive weapons, and six were issued with warnings and fixed penalty fines.

Sergeant Alyson Bolton of Grangemouth Community Policing Team said ‘We have been extremely lucky to of secured the assistance of specialised resources to help local officers in targeting those individuals whose criminal activity is having an adverse effect on the local community.

“I would like to thank the public for continuing to engage with Police and out efforts to tackle the issues causing them concern”.