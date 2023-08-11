News you can trust since 1845
Three arrested - including boy, 14 - after Falkirk crime spree

Police have arrested two men and a teenage boy after a crime spree in Falkirk.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Aug 2023
The trio have been arrested and charged after a spate of housebreakings, robberies and road traffic offences in the area.

The incidents all happened this week between Tuesday, August 8 and, Thursday, August 10.

Two men aged 42 and 25 are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Friday).

The 14-year-old boy will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.Detective Inspector Will Harley said: “Tackling housebreakings and robberies continues to be a priority for officers in Falkirk. I would like to thank the public for their support during our investigations.

"We will continue to work closely with communities to ensure that we are disrupting those individuals committing these crimes.”