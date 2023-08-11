The trio have been arrested and charged after a spate of housebreakings, robberies and road traffic offences in the area.

The incidents all happened this week between Tuesday, August 8 and, Thursday, August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged 42 and 25 are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Friday).

The 14-year-old boy will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.Detective Inspector Will Harley said: “Tackling housebreakings and robberies continues to be a priority for officers in Falkirk. I would like to thank the public for their support during our investigations.