Three arrested and charged as police crackdown on Forth Valley house break-ins
The offences occurred in Stirling, West Lothian, Glasgow and Fife between Steptember 26 and October 1.
On Thursday, October 16 officers executed arrest warrants at three properties in Edinburgh.
A 35-year-old man was arrested from Ferry Road and a 20-year-old man was arrested from Wester Drylaw Drive. Both have been charged in connection with several offences, including housebreaking, vehicle theft and road traffic offences.
The men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday, October 17.
A 17-year-old male was arrested from Broomhouse Grove. He was charged with theft and released to appear at court at a later date.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the victims, causing them to question the safety and security of their own homes, and I commend the work of officers.”