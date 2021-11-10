Threats made to stab police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Kevin McCorgary (28) was taken to the hospital after police grew concerned for his welfare after finding him in Park Street, Stirling.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCorgary admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert on October 21 last year.

The court heard police found McCorgary in the street in a bad way and took him to hospital.

Throughout the two hours he was there he behaved erratically, shouting out loudly “I’m going to kill you” and “I’m going to put a knife in you big man when I see you”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead made McCorgary, 25 Modan Road, Stirling, subject to a restriction of liberty order meaning he will have to remain in his home between 8pm and 7am for the next four months.

