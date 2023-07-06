Gary Tait lashed out during two separate appearances at Falkirk Sheriff Court in May and June last year. The 34 year-old reacted angrily each time having been told he was being remanded in custody.

It led to Tait appearing before judge Lord Arthurson at the High Court in Glasgow. He faced charges of assaulting Sheriff Craig Harris and a clerk by spitting at them and also being verbally abusive on May 24, 2022. Tait was further accused of threatening Sheriff Derek Livingston during a later appearance at Falkirk on June 30 and then spitting on a prison custody officer.

But, he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.

The court was told Tait was brought from custody for his initial appearance at Falkirk. He refused to confirm his identity when asked. Tait was eventually told he was being remanded so he could be assessed the following day.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said Tait then became "aggressive" towards Sheriff Harris. Mr McKenna: "He was shouting and gesturing with his middle finger. He then spat in the direction of the sheriff who - together with the clerk - had to take evasive action to avoid being struck."

The court had to be adjourned for 20 minutes to deep cleaned.

Weeks later, Tait was back at Falkirk this time before Sheriff Livingston. His lawyer asked for bail, but again he was instead remanded. Mr McKenna said Tait became aggressive and was swearing.

Tait had to be hauled back to the cells where he later spat on the custody officer before he yelled at him: "Do you know who the f*** I am?". he hearing was told Tait had previous convictions for violence and disorder.

Wendy Culross, defending, told Lord Arthurson that Tait had "no recollection" of what happened. The defence advocate: "He describes himself as disgusted now having a full understanding of events."

The hearing was told Tait had been suffering from a mental illness at time, was now continuing to take medication and that there had been a "significant" change in him.

