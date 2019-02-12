Threat through letterbox: ‘I’m going to do you in’

A rowdy resident with an axe to grind against the council threatened workers and police telling them he was going to tear off their faces.

Alan Bryson (40) shouted through a letterbox at council contractors working on the flat below his, he was “going to do them in” and his behaviour got worse when police arrived.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bryson had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and struggling with police in Dochart Place, Hallglen on Agust 23 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Witnesses heard a voice of a man saying ‘you’re wasting your time doing up that bathroom’. Then they heard noises from outside the door of the property and they walked onto the landing and saw the accused shouting outside about his flat – which was above the property being worked on – complaining about the council.

“The witnesses went inside the property they were working on and locked the door to distance themselves from the accused. He then shouted through the letterbox ‘I’m going to get you – I’m going to do you in’.”

Police were contacted and when they arrived Bryson continued his aggressive behaviour.

“He began verbally abusing police officers,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was struggling and officers called for further assistance. The accused made threats towards officers saying ‘I hope you get run over and your legs are broken’ and ‘I hope you get stabbed’.

“He continued this conduct on the journey to the police station and on arrival, telling officers ‘I will tear off your faces’. He then spat on the floor next to an officer saying ‘there’s no blood in it unfortunately’.

“The accused later stated he had hepatitis C.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Whatever issues you had regarding the situation with the flat, you had no right to behave in the way you did.”

Bryson, 32 Dochart Place, Hallglen was fined £555 and ordered to pay it off at a rate of £25 per fortnight.