Thoughtless bonfire makers chop down tree in Grangemouth park

A tree which had been growing in a Grangemouth public park was chopped down by vandals and used as fuel for a bonfire last night.

Disgusted dog walkers discovered the damage this morning in Incyhra Park, with the young tree cut off in its prime and the remnants of a small bonfire next to it.

One park user said: “It’s the 5th tonight – how many more trees are we going to lose?”

The Scottish Fire And Rescue Service has issued bonfire night safety advice, reminding people it is actually an offence under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 for any person to lay or light a fire in a public place so as to endanger any other person or give them reasonable cause for alarm or annoyance, or so as to endanger any property.

Firefighters advise: “We advise people to attend a safely organised bonfire and firework display. However if you must have a bonfire at home make sure it is well away from buildings, vehicles, trees, hedges, fences, power lines, telecommunications equipment and sheds.

“And you must ensure smoke does not cause a nuisance to neighbours or flying embers endanger neighbouring property. Any bonfire failing to satisfy safety conditions or where people are behaving irresponsibly may be deemed dangerous and as such, subject to being either removed, extinguished or otherwise made safe.”

People are not permitted to use fireworks between the hours of 11pm and 7am on any day except on November 5, when the curfew extends to midnight.

If you know anything about fires that have been started deliberately in your area, you can call the Crimestoppers Scotland hotline on 0800 555 111.