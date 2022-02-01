Thomas Black: Former Falkirk teacher put on sex offenders register after abusing pupils

A sheriff has ruled that the alleged offences by Thomas Black, former head of biology at St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk, did take place.

The allegations spanned from 1978 to 1995.

Black, 73, was unable to stand trial but his victims gave evidence at an examination of facts hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court

They told how the respected teacher preyed on them when they were alone in the classroom with him.

The parents of one victim had paid for him to have after-school tutoring with Black who used the opportunity to lock the boy in an office and sexually abuse him.

Sheriff Charles Macnair ruled that the charges against Black had been established and put him on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

However, because Black did not stand trial and there is no formal verdict in these hearings, he has not been convicted of any of the offences.

At a previous hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Macnair decided that Black could not stand trial because of his deteriorating physical health, including serious breathing and mobility issues.

It had been proposed that he could go on trial from his living room, linked up by video to the courtroom but this was ruled out because his health problems would result in constant interruptions.

Black, who lives in Dumbarton, would have required frequent toilet breaks as a result of medication he takes and another issue would be his inability to concentrate in the afternoons because of tiredness as he would normally be taking a sleep.

One of Black’s victims, now aged 48, told the hearing his life had been blighted by depression and suicidal thoughts since the abuse.

He said the incidents occurred when he was receiving extra teaching from Black during lunch-times when there was no-one else in the classroom.

He continued, “During the lesson he would gradually stand closer and closer to me, then he would suddenly grab my genitals. I would pull away and he would always say, ‘Come on it’s just a bit of fun, just give me a feel’.”

The abuse continued from fourth-year into fifth year. The victim said he never told anyone because he did not think anyone at the school or even his parents would believe him.

The first time he ever spoke about the abuse was in 2007 after he started having flashbacks and nightmares.

He woke up crying in the middle of the night and disclosed the abuse to his wife, who later persuaded him to report it to the police.

The witness said he had suffered from depression as a result of the abuse and as recently as 2018 had been on the brink of suicide.

He said he has no male friends, because of trust issues. He said he had also been plagued with feelings of guilt because of Black’s abuse and has required for years of psychiatric treatment

Another victim, now aged 44, said he was struggling with his school work in fourth-year and his parents paid for extra tuition from Black.

He said this would take place in a school office after-hours and Black would lock the door with the abuse going on during the lessons.

He went on, “He would grab my leg, the inside of my thigh and it always ended with him grabbing and squeezing my penis over my clothing.”

The witness said the abuse left him “scared” and “confused”.

He said the long-term effects had resulted in his marriages ending in divorce.

Black was facing four charges, which he denied.

It is alleged on a single occasion between August 1985 and May 1987 at the school he indecently assaulted one boy, then aged 15 to 17, by touching his privates parts over his clothing.

It is further alleged on various occasions between January 1989 and May 1991, again at the school, he touched and rubbed the body and private parts of another boy, then aged 15 to 17, through his clothing, and did the same to a third boy, aged 14 to 18, between August 91 and December 1995.

In the case of the third boy, it is alleged Black also indecently assaulted him while travelling in a car in Falkirk, and that he once removed the boy’s private parts from his clothing before committing a sexual act upon him.

