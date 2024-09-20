Third time unlucky for Falkirk area bowling club as thieves break in yet again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local bowling club has once again been broken into – the third incident in just over a month – and police are looking for help to trace the culprits.

The third and latest incident happened at Camelon Bowling Club, in Main Street, Camelon in the early hours of Saturday, September 14.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime they can contact 101 and use the crime reference CR/0344723/24 for the attention of PC Richardson Response Gp 5 Falkirk.