Things get hostile in hostel after argument

An argument in a hostel got out of hand and ended up with one man sitting on top of another punching him in the face.

In an encounter captured on CCTV first offender Gary Bell (54) seized his victim by the neck, sat astride him and repeatedly punched him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bell, c/o Sneddon, 2 Dochart Path, Grangemouth, admitted the assault he committed at 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on December 1 last year.

Kevin Douglas, defence solicitor, said Bell, who had never been in trouble before, “felt threatened” by his victim and reacted.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Bell to complete 40 hours unpaid work within three months.