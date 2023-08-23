Thieving Teven: Attacks and thefts add up to remand for violent Maddiston offender

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gordon Teven, 20, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including stealing alcohol and assaulting a staff member at Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on December 19, 2019.

He also admitted assaulting and injuring a man in Parkhall Drive, Maddiston on November 11, 2020 and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in California Road, Maddiston on July 7, 2020.

In one of the earliest assaults he pleaded guilty to – in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth on December 18, 2018, Teven – while acting with others – broke a man’s cheekbone and ribs.

Teven was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He then turned his violent attentions to a member of staff at a local shop who tried to prevent him stealing alcohol.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “The witness was working in the Spar in Grangemouth when he heard a noise of bottles moving. He has then seen Mr Teven attempting to leave carrying packs of 20 Budweisers and 10 Budweisers.

"He got in front of Mr Teven to stop him and Mr Teven has struck him to the back with a pack of beer and then kicked and punched him.”

In another attack, Teven simply walked up to a man and punched him to the head.

"He hit him to the head with his left fist several times,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “This caused him to fall and then Mr Teven started kicking him as he was trying to get back up.

"The man suffered a broken tooth and lacerations to his bottom lip and inside his mouth. His nose was bleeding heavily and he suffered bruising and swelling to his temples.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Teven knew he was looking at the possibility of custody, but had appeared at court just the same.

He added: “He has remained here to see what his fate is.”

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Teven, 22 Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, until September 7 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.