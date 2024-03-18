Alastair Blackstock, chairman of Falkirk Foodbank, at the scene of the break in to the premises. Pic: Michael Gillen

Intruders made off with three new laptops which Falkirk Foodbank had recently purchased from cash donations to help the volunteers do their work, providing food parcels for the community.

The break-in at the premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate was discovered at 7.30am today when the charity’s chairman Alastair Blackstock turned up to begin another busy week.

It comes weeks after thieves previously made an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry to the building.

The food bank premises in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate were broken into some time over the weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Alastair said: “I walked in and found the curtains lying on the floor. When I looked that’s when I discovered the laptops had gone.

"It’s very disheartening.

"We’re trying to find if we can our old equipment back up and running to help us out.”

Falkirk Foodbank was set up almost 11 years ago, by a group of churches, concerned about food poverty in the area.

However, those involved never thought that over a decade later it would still be needed – and feeding even more people than ever.

Alastair said volunteers are currently making up to 40 bags every day to give to those who find themselves in need.

When it began, Falkirk Foodbank provided people with a carrier bag of foodstuffs which it was reckoned would do them three days. They now supply a five-day parcel which, for a single person weighs 14.5 kilos and for a family fills several plastic crates.

Containing long life milk, cereal and a variety of tinned goods, there are also other needed items including shower gel, shampoo and personal hygiene products, plus cleaning materials. But when the items are donated, they can also includes cakes and flowers to give people a little boost.

The parcels are then delivered to people in one of the four unmarked vans that the food bank runs.

The major supermarkets continue to be welcome supporters of the food bank, providing foodstuffs from their own shelves, as well as being donation points for the public. But schools, churches, businesses and individuals continue to keep the food bank shelves well stocked.

People can be referred to the food bank from a multitude of agencies – currently there are 285 listed, including schools, churches, Falkirk Council services, NHS Forth Valley, GPs, politicians, youth organisations and prisons.

Many of those needing its support are working, but have so little left are paying rent or mortgages, along with heating bills, that they rely on what the food bank can provide them with.

But there are also many pensioners in need of support as they struggle to make their pension go far enough each week. However, the food banks volunteers say they are the least likely to ask for the help they require.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8am on Monday, March 18, 2024 police received a report of a break-in at a unit in Tamfourhill Avenue, Falkirk.

"Three laptops were reported stolen from the premises and enquiries into the break-in are ongoing."