Thieves stole lime green Ford Focus from Grangemouth garage

Police are searching for two thieves who stole a lime green car from a Grangemouth dealership.

Two men dressed in dark clothing were spotted breaking into the brightly coloured Ford Focus RS at the Arnold Clark garage in the town’s Beancross Road at 11.35pm on Sunday, January 27.

Officers believe the vehicle’s registration plates will already have been swapped.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “If there are any sightings matching the description of the vehicle, or of suspicious activity in the area at this time, we would urge people to contact police immediately on 101.”