Thieves stealing lead cause £45,000 of damage to Falkirk district schools

More than £45,000 worth of damage has been caused by thieves stealing lead from Falkirk district schools.

Police have received a number of reports in the past four to six weeks of thefts from primaries, secondaries and Forth Valley College.

Affected schools include St Andrew’s Primary, Victoria Primary and Graeme High in Falkirk and Beancross Primary in Grangemouth.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “These incidents have resulted in damage in excess of £45,000.

“Any sightings of persons on roofs of buildings should be reported to police immediately.”

Contact police on 101.