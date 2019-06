A set of loft ladders and a drill have been stolen from a Grangemouth building yard.

Police are investigating thefts from a business premises in Wood Street, Grangemouth at the weekend.

Thieves made off with ladders worth £75, which had been stored within an unsecured van, and a drill kept inside an unsecured cabin, valued at £100, at some point between 5.30pm last Friday and 9am on Sunday.

Information relating to these thefts can be given to police via 101.