Two mountain bikes with a combined value of £700 have been stolen from homes in Falkirk district.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a £500 child’s Carrera mountain bike from a property in Falkirk’s Eastburn Drive on Thursday, August 16.

A turquoise Apollo bike valued at £200 was taken from an address in Lomond Drive, Bainsford on the same day.

Anyone who has information relating to either theft is asked to call police on 101.