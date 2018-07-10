Thieves steal catalytic convertors from vehicles in Laurieston

Police have received reports of thefts of catalytic convertors in Laurieston and Bankside Industrial Estate
A number of catalytic convertors were stolen from vans in Laurieston last week.

The thefts took place in the Bog Road area overnight between Wednesday, July 4 and Thursday, July 5.

Catalytic convertors were also taken from vehicles parked in Bankside Industrial Estate some time overnight between Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

Anyone who has information relating to these crimes is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number PS-20180708-1451.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.