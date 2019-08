Brazen thieves broke in through the roof of a Bonnybridge store before using a petrol saw to open a cash machine and steal £10,000.

Police are now investigating the break-in at Spar in the village’s Roman Road, which took place between midnight and 4am on Saturday.

Officers say a Stihl saw was used to gain access to the shop’s ATM.

Anyone who has information connected to this crime is asked to contact police via 101.