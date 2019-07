A £23,000 car was taken from a Camelon dealership after thieves cut a hole in a fence.

Police are hunting for three men believed to have stolen a blue Ford Focus RS, registration LN10 XKS, from Formula One Car Supermarket in Glasgow Road.

The vehicle was stolen between 5.15pm on Sunday and 9am the next day.

Officers say it’s possible a trailer was used to commit the theft.

Anyone who has information connected to this crime is asked to call police via 101.